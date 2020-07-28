Following the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19, most style icons have chosen to stay indoors especially if they have no businesses doing out there. Amongst such is Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia.

She is known to consistently whip out amazing outfits that had us drooling all the time on her Instagram page.

The wife of the Vice President knows how to show up in style at every event and her photos are proof. She is no learner in this slay game.

Madam Samira has stepped out once again and she is dripping as usual.

Spotted at an event to support some young writer’s in the country dubbed the 'Samira Bawumia Literature Prize,' the Second Lady look ethereal in an African print outfit.

Per her religion, she adds a matching headgear and veil to her style.

She wore a matching nose mask to preach the safety protocols that one has to follow amid the coronavirus pandemic. The accessories that she wore and her nude makeup was on point.

Check photos of Mrs Bawumia below.

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia delivering her speech

Second lady, Samira Bawumia