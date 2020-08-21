Rocking a gold hair is usually not easy, but few people are able to pull this style off.

Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio consistently set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes anytime.

She is rocking the blonde hair with style this season.

If you are thinking of becoming a Blondie, then Sandrah Ababio is the perfect artwork in these different hairstyles.

How she rocked that black dress did a wonderful colour pop with the yellow hair.

Sandra Ababio

She looked fierce and fabulous in the bodycon dress. Her hat, gloves and dark shade define her as Ghana's lady Gaga.

Sandra Ababio

Stepping out like the chic with class was just perfect for the weekend. She is indeed the queen of the street.

Sandra Ababio

Party ready, the style icon served us the perfect look. The outfit brings some sass to your look.