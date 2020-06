The songstress has been in the spotlight for some time and she has joined celebrities making bold fashion statements.

Aside from her being a talented vocalist, Sefa sure has a secret fashion formula that she stuns us all the time.

Sefa has a daring fashion sense; usually flaunting her body. Her makeup and poses for the camera are unique and we love how she blows our minds with them.

Check out these photos and let's know what you think.

Sefa

