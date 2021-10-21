Mrs Selasie Mettle, the wife of Gospel musician, Joe Mettle has taken to social media to share beautiful baby bump photos to announce her good news.
Selasie Mettle: Joe Mettle's wife oozes elegance in baby bump photo; shares her good news
Who says you can't be pregnant and look fashionable at the same time?
Mrs Mettle has shown us that you can be pregnant and still look stunning and classy in your outfits.
We love how she is not letting the pregnancy get in the way of her style game.
She slayed like the queen she is from head to toe and we are totally here for moments like this.
She is indeed showing pregnant women out there that they can also glam, look elegant and classy during this period.
Selasie was beaming with smiles as she poses for the camera with her hands wrapped around her bump.
While sharing her joy and praying for women, Selasie captioned her post, " Lord You are good
You've been so good
Lord, You are good
You've been better than good
I can't praise You enough
I owe You my life
Can't praise You enough
Even If I tried
Cos You've been, so good to me.
For anyone believing God for the fruit of the womb! Or if you can stand in the gap for anyone Declare with me
The God that visited Sarah with Isaac and Hannah with Samuel May this God visit you today
God paid the price for your fruitfulness therefore receive your children in Jesus name
Any fertility-related sickness or disease in the body will disappear in Jesus name
We remove whatever is the root cause of bareness today
May the Lord remember you as he remembered Rachel and opened her womb
I declare that there shall no be miscarriages in Jesus name! Your body was made for This beautiful journey!
Your miracle baby is on the way
Those that mocked, laughing and made fun of
you will start to congratulate you
All you will hear from now is
Well done! What a beautiful baby, glow mummy,
And remember you’re covered, secured in the precious blood of Jesus Christ! No devil can touch you!
Receive it in Jesus name."
