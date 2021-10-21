Selasie Mettle: Joe Mettle's wife oozes elegance in baby bump photo; shares her good news

Mrs Mettle has shown us that you can be pregnant and still look stunning and classy in your outfits.

We love how she is not letting the pregnancy get in the way of her style game.

She slayed like the queen she is from head to toe and we are totally here for moments like this.

She is indeed showing pregnant women out there that they can also glam, look elegant and classy during this period.

Selasie was beaming with smiles as she poses for the camera with her hands wrapped around her bump.

Pulse Ghana

While sharing her joy and praying for women, Selasie captioned her post, " Lord You are good

You've been so good

Lord, You are good

You've been better than good

I can't praise You enough

I owe You my life

Can't praise You enough

Even If I tried

Cos You've been, so good to me.

For anyone believing God for the fruit of the womb! Or if you can stand in the gap for anyone Declare with me

The God that visited Sarah with Isaac and Hannah with Samuel May this God visit you today

God paid the price for your fruitfulness therefore receive your children in Jesus name

Any fertility-related sickness or disease in the body will disappear in Jesus name

We remove whatever is the root cause of bareness today

May the Lord remember you as he remembered Rachel and opened her womb

I declare that there shall no be miscarriages in Jesus name! Your body was made for This beautiful journey!

Your miracle baby is on the way

Those that mocked, laughing and made fun of

you will start to congratulate you

All you will hear from now is

Well done! What a beautiful baby, glow mummy,

And remember you’re covered, secured in the precious blood of Jesus Christ! No devil can touch you!