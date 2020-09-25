One best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a sequin outfit. A shimmering vibe wouldn’t be a bad idea in making a fashion statement for your birthday shoot.

Today (September 25, 2020) marks media personality cum actress, Selly Galley’s birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion by dropping some gorgeous photos on her Instagram.

Adorned in a black sequin gown, Selly looked served class with a hairstyle that perfectly fits her looks.

We love her matching glove while showing her cleavage.

Selly's dress had all the elements it needed to make her look classy and we can’t help but fall in love with this gown.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Drop your favourite emoji for the actress.

Selly Galley

