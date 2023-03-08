Serwaa Amihere wore the dreamiest outfit ever for her 33rd birthday

Serwaa, who marks her birthday on International Women's Day, March 8, topped social media trends with her iconic photos.

The celebrant's white dress gave her a divine look that highlighted her beauty and gracious smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Testifying the Lord's goodness in an Instagram post, the famous broadcaster wrote: "...and God continues to show me Mercy and Grace. May I see many more years of such blessings."

The viral photos have been accompanied by good wishes and special prayers for Serwaa, who is known for her love of fashion and the finest things in life.

Serwaa Amihere is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist and news presenter. She currently works with GHOne TV.

Serwaa started her media career as an entertainment and lifestyle enthusiast on GHOne Tv’s entertainment & lifestyle show, the Glitterati.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won the Television Female Newscaster of the Year Award at the 2018 Radio and Television Personality Awards.

Serwaa is one of the leading news anchors on GHOne TV and the first Ghanaian to win the RTP Awards' Best TV Newscaster of the Year 3 times in a row.

Check photos below:

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT