ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Serwaa Amihere wore the dreamiest outfit ever for her 33rd birthday

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian news broadcaster Serwaa Amihere celebrates her birthday with beautiful photos of her in a white straight dress.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere

On the occasion of her 33rd birthday anniversary, broadcaster Serwaa Amihere witnessed friends, colleagues, and followers celebrating her life and achievements as a young media personality.

Recommended articles

Serwaa, who marks her birthday on International Women's Day, March 8, topped social media trends with her iconic photos.

The celebrant's white dress gave her a divine look that highlighted her beauty and gracious smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Testifying the Lord's goodness in an Instagram post, the famous broadcaster wrote: "...and God continues to show me Mercy and Grace. May I see many more years of such blessings."

The viral photos have been accompanied by good wishes and special prayers for Serwaa, who is known for her love of fashion and the finest things in life.

Serwaa Amihere is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist and news presenter. She currently works with GHOne TV.

Serwaa started her media career as an entertainment and lifestyle enthusiast on GHOne Tv’s entertainment & lifestyle show, the Glitterati.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won the Television Female Newscaster of the Year Award at the 2018 Radio and Television Personality Awards.

Serwaa is one of the leading news anchors on GHOne TV and the first Ghanaian to win the RTP Awards' Best TV Newscaster of the Year 3 times in a row.

Check photos below:

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Lawani

Nigeria's Toyin Lawani left us gasping for breath with her pot and spoons outfit [Photos]

Osebo

Osebo announces unveiling of clothing line, fashion show this year

Bola Ray

Bola Ray marks 46th birthday with stylish photos

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week