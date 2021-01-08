The weekend gives you the opportunity to loosen up and dress more casually than you would have done during the week.

If your style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow. We definitely know someone who can inspire your style for the weekend.

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage popularly called Hajia 4Real has a great sense of fashion for trendy styles. She has been making public appearances and we are loving all her fashion choices.

She goes the extra mile by showing off some skin in skimpy dresses and rocking them like a pro with matching hairstyle and flawless face beat.

Hajia 4Real has been in the news lately she released her first and hit song titled 'Badder Than'. She gave her fans a lot to talk about in the high video.

The mother-of-one rock trendy style like a pro with matching hairstyle and flawless face beat. She stepped up her game and it came right time to inspire our New Year casual look.

Check photos below:

