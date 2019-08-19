Entertainment mogul, Steve Harvey is touring Ghana as part of the Year of Return initiative which seeks to commemorate the resilience of people of African descent.

Steve Harvey was seen in lovely apparel by Ghanaian designer, Kwaku Bediako popularly known by his brand name, Chocolate Clothes Gh who is making contemporary men’s clothes to suit his client’s style and preference.

In an Instagram post by Kwaku, he stated that the black tailored apparel was made to fit without any measurement. Attention to details is key when it comes to designing and Kwaku did an excellent job as seen in the photos.

Steve was also spotted in an African print shirt and white trousers along with others during his visit to the Elmina Castle where he broke down into tears, apparently distressed.

Elmina Castle is an infamous place for the African slave trade. Located on the Cape Coast, it was built by the Portuguese in the 15th century as an outpost for capturing slaves and preparing them for transport. Th

Kwaku has designed clothes for Hollywood actor, Jussie Smollett, NFL player, Ziggy Ansah, musicians including Manifest and Mr Eazi and others.