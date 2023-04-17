Style inspiration: 5 Serwaa Amihere black outfits that are perfect for work

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobes for what to wear to work each day.

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. How you appear in the midst of people says a lot about you every single time.

One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely black gown to work.

Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle and nothing but the inkiest hue will do.

Some people wear black because it can be paired with any apparel. In the fashion world, the colour black pretty ranks high. It's classic, simple, and can be versatile. It all depends on which pieces you wear and how you put them together.

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a black dress.

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

The style influencer sure knows how to look good in particular colours and she proved that in black outfits. It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

She always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

Miss Amihere loves short curly hairstyles and it fits her personality. That's also another way to style your hair to work.

Let’s raid into the fashionista's wardrobe for stunning black work outfits inspiration.

