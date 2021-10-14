Style Inspiration: 5 times Joselyn Dumas perfectly pulled off a casual outfit

The weekend is almost here and we are sure it is filled with events for you to attend and if you are already planning on going out whether, with your significant other or your girlfriend, you want to look good from head to toe.

Actress Joselyn Dumas is our style radar for today and we are taking lessons from her on how to dress casually.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Joselyn is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to. She exudes class anytime she rocks her low-key casual outfits and we are taking inspiration from these looks.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from the fashionista's wardrobe.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana