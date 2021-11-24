Style inspiration: Naa Ashokor in 5 gorgeous African print outfits

African print styles have evolved over the years into several outfits that can be worn in any type of event.

The outfits enhance African beauty, especially in this age where we're promoting the 'wear Ghanaian'. It is without a doubt that Ankara has turned out to be the most loved fabric by every woman. Over the week, we spotted someone who rocks African print outfits like a pro.

Actress cum style influencer, Naa Ashorkor is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Naa has been rocking stunning apparel by popular Ghanaian brand, Pistis Gh and we are so much in love with everything she wears.

She is 33 years old today, November 24, 2021, and she is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God

At 33, Naa is still glowing and looking ageless, hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

