Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by stylist Akosua Vee

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobes for what to wear to work each day.

To overcome the hurdle, you can start by paying attention to celebrities who have distinguished themselves in the corporate fashion world.

That is why we follow the top style influencers to update you on the latest fashion trends to help you make the right fashion choices for your next event.

One person that's sure to inspire our style is celebrity stylist and wife of A-Plus top Ghanaian artist, Akosua Vee.

Akosua Vee is turning heads on 'gram with her fashion excellence. She reminds us all again why she is one of the best in the world of style.

She is one of the most stylish celebrities in the country. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

Having styled some of our biggest celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Becca and many more, Akosua Vee is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

The fashionista is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, Akosua Vee sure knows how to look good in outfits for work as well.

The beautiful stylist always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the fashionista does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

Complemented with her nude makeup and infectious smile, the trendsetter knows how to do the corporate look to perfection.

Difficult to pull off corporate fashion for others but not for Akosua Vee. Scroll through for some corporate inspiration from the fashionista.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana