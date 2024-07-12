Synthetic wigs are bad for you and here are 8 reasons

Understanding the possible health implications can help you make more informed choices about wearing synthetic wigs. Here are some reasons why synthetic wigs might be toxic for you:

1. Chemical composition

Synthetic wigs are made from various types of plastic fibres, such as acrylic, polyester, and PVC. These materials can contain harmful chemicals, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

Phthalates: Used to make the plastic fibres more flexible, phthalates are known endocrine disruptors and can affect hormonal balance.

Used to make the plastic fibres more flexible, phthalates are known endocrine disruptors and can affect hormonal balance. Styrene and vinyl chloride: These are potential carcinogens used in the production of certain synthetic fibres.

2. Chemical treatments

Synthetic wigs often undergo several chemical treatments to achieve desired colours, textures, and styles. These treatments can include:

Dyes and colourants: Synthetic wigs are dyed using industrial chemicals that can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions.

Synthetic wigs are dyed using industrial chemicals that can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions. Flame retardants: Some wigs are treated with flame-retardant chemicals to reduce flammability, which can be harmful if absorbed through the skin or inhaled.

synthetic wig Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Heat sensitivity

Synthetic fibres are sensitive to heat and can release toxic fumes when exposed to high temperatures. Activities such as cooking, using a hairdryer, or being near open flames can cause the wig fibres to melt and emit harmful vapours.

4. Allergic reactions

The synthetic materials and chemicals used in the production of these wigs can trigger allergic reactions in some people. Symptoms can include itching, redness, rashes, and in severe cases, respiratory issues.

5. Skin irritation

ADVERTISEMENT

Prolonged wear of synthetic wigs can cause friction and irritation on the scalp. The lack of breathability in synthetic fibres can lead to sweat and bacteria buildup, exacerbating skin conditions such as dermatitis.

6. Off-gassing

New synthetic wigs can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in a process known as off-gassing. These chemicals can cause headaches, dizziness, and respiratory irritation. The smell of a new synthetic wig is often due to these off-gassing chemicals.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Bacterial growth

ADVERTISEMENT

The non-breathable nature of synthetic wigs can create a moist environment on the scalp, promoting the growth of bacteria and fungi. This can lead to scalp infections and other skin issues.

8. Environmental impact

While not a direct health risk, it is important to note that synthetic wigs contribute to environmental pollution. The production and disposal of synthetic wigs involve harmful chemicals and non-biodegradable materials, which can have long-term environmental consequences.

Mitigation tips

If you choose to wear synthetic wigs, here are some tips to minimise potential health risks:

ADVERTISEMENT

Wash regularly: Keep your wig clean by washing it according to the manufacturer’s instructions to reduce bacteria and chemical residue buildup.

Keep your wig clean by washing it according to the manufacturer’s instructions to reduce bacteria and chemical residue buildup. Limit wear time: Avoid wearing synthetic wigs for extended periods, and give your scalp regular breaks to breathe.

Avoid wearing synthetic wigs for extended periods, and give your scalp regular breaks to breathe. Use a wig liner: A cotton or silk wig liner can act as a barrier between your scalp and the wig, reducing friction and irritation.

A cotton or silk wig liner can act as a barrier between your scalp and the wig, reducing friction and irritation. Opt for high-quality wigs: Choose wigs made from high-quality synthetic fibres that are free from harmful chemicals.

Choose wigs made from high-quality synthetic fibres that are free from harmful chemicals. Ventilate: Air out new wigs before wearing them to reduce off-gassing.