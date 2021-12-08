TAAG: The Ghanaian footwear brand fusing simplicity and sophistication for girls

If you ever wondered how to pamper your feet without breaking your pocket and still have that spark, look no further than TAAG shoes. Here are a few reasons why you should own one.

Ghana to the world and back

Pulse Ghana

Aside from the fact that TAAG is a local designer putting Ghana on across the globe when it comes to reputation, its availability locally and internationally gives customers the easy ‘grab and go’ effect. No more wondering how to make your feet shine on your vacation trips or the fact that you forgot your favourite pair on that business getaway because TAAG shoes are accessible both on the local and international market.

Women empowerment

Do you want to associate with a brand that gives back? Yes, TAAG is that brand. Designed and made in the heart of Accra, Ghana, the brand brings together a young all female team in a creative space emphasizing its vision to nurture creative homegrown talents and empower black girls to push beyond their innovative and creative limits.

Be chic, be effortless

Pulse Ghana

TAAG makes life simple and easy but with class. The inspiration the brand takes from the African woman makes it fit customers who do not have to put in much effort to choose. Its signature naming gives it a unique association. Customers familiar with the brand might have heard the product names like Samira, Dede, Adobea, Yaaba and others. Get all the nice designs for your feet and be chic everywhere you show up.

A brand for everyone

Pulse Ghana

Whether you are a professional, a mother, a student or just young at heart, TAAG is the brand for you. Show up to work and school with top-notch fashion sense and make bold statements with the right shoe.

Guys are not left out too. Get that perfect gift for the girls in your lives by not looking any further than a favourite Ghanaian brand. With innovation and inclusivity driving TAAG’s global focus, shoes are made to suit everyone. Sizing ranges from 36-44 EUR.

Quality

Pulse Ghana

TAAG does not compromise on quality as the benefits of being part of the brand is always in favour of the customer. This has seen a majority of the brand’s clients boast of having several pairs and consistency attest to the quality of products they purchase. These elements of the product give it a timeless feel and increase popularity among girls who purchase.

Pulse Ghana

If you’re searching for quality footwear where simple meets sophisticated, a Ghanaian brand empowering women to be innovative and shoes for all, look no further than TAAG.