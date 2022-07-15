Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
Yvonne Okoro
This photo definitely should make this list. There's no bad day for Yvonne Okoro. Even in green, she is a stunner.
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa is a blue fashionista with envy. She looks too good in this corporate outfit.
Nana Aba Anamoah
Loosen it up on a Friday with this casual outfit inspired by Nana Aba Anamoah.
Nana Ama McBrown
The Empress is on a fashion spree after her comeback and we are loving it.
Anita Akuffo
Anita did an excellent job with this craft, the creativity is mindblowing. From the hair to the makeup, the outfit, the shoes and the pose.
Giovani Celeb
It was definitely a blue week. Giovani is the glam boss in this sea blue Kaftan. That brown pair of shoes is perfect for the outfit.
Selly Galley
Yas fashion queen! Selly is a delight in the casual fit.
Stonebwoy
We love Stonebwoy looking all dapper in a suit. He definitely is dapper in this fit.
Roselyn Ngissah
Roselyn is perfectly peaceful and extremely gorgeous in this African print outfit.
Mzbel
Mzbel looks absolutely stunning in this African print slit and Kaba.
