The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Yvonne Okoro

This photo definitely should make this list. There's no bad day for Yvonne Okoro. Even in green, she is a stunner.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is a blue fashionista with envy. She looks too good in this corporate outfit.

Nana Aba Anamoah

Loosen it up on a Friday with this casual outfit inspired by Nana Aba Anamoah.

Nana Ama McBrown

The Empress is on a fashion spree after her comeback and we are loving it.

Anita Akuffo

Anita did an excellent job with this craft, the creativity is mindblowing. From the hair to the makeup, the outfit, the shoes and the pose.

Giovani Celeb

It was definitely a blue week. Giovani is the glam boss in this sea blue Kaftan. That brown pair of shoes is perfect for the outfit.

Selly Galley

Yas fashion queen! Selly is a delight in the casual fit.

Stonebwoy

We love Stonebwoy looking all dapper in a suit. He definitely is dapper in this fit.

Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn is perfectly peaceful and extremely gorgeous in this African print outfit.

Mzbel

Mzbel looks absolutely stunning in this African print slit and Kaba.