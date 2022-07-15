RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;

Serwaa Amihere, Giovani Caleb and Selly Galley
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Recommended articles

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Yvonne Okoro

This photo definitely should make this list. There's no bad day for Yvonne Okoro. Even in green, she is a stunner.

Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Okoro Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is a blue fashionista with envy. She looks too good in this corporate outfit.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

Loosen it up on a Friday with this casual outfit inspired by Nana Aba Anamoah.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

The Empress is on a fashion spree after her comeback and we are loving it.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita did an excellent job with this craft, the creativity is mindblowing. From the hair to the makeup, the outfit, the shoes and the pose.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Giovani Celeb

It was definitely a blue week. Giovani is the glam boss in this sea blue Kaftan. That brown pair of shoes is perfect for the outfit.

Giovani Caleb
Giovani Caleb Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley

Yas fashion queen! Selly is a delight in the casual fit.

Selly Galley
Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

We love Stonebwoy looking all dapper in a suit. He definitely is dapper in this fit.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn is perfectly peaceful and extremely gorgeous in this African print outfit.

Roselyn Ngissah
Roselyn Ngissah Pulse Ghana

Mzbel

Mzbel looks absolutely stunning in this African print slit and Kaba.

Mzbel
Mzbel Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

