The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Nana Ama McBrown

The actress is an African angel in this print outfit. We love to see.

Joselyn Dumas

Yas queen! Joselyn is a delight in this gown.

Fantana

Fantana looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.

Kalybos

The glam boss obviously. He had to make this list while wearing this outfit.

Selly Galley

Selly has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, the hat, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Salma Mumin

Salma makes many fashion risks that pay off because of her amazing body. She looks beautiful in this loose ensemble.

Hajia 4Reall

We didn’t know green could look so good. Loved the green blazer and mini skirt.

Harold Amenyah

Red carpet look on point. Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle and we love this Harold's lifestyle.

Sika Osei

Sika's look is certainly fresh and inspiring. That combo is lovely.

Nan Gyasi Owusu

Birthday glam is on point. The Quiz Master looks classy in the suit.