Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Nana Ama McBrown
The actress is an African angel in this print outfit. We love to see.
Joselyn Dumas
Yas queen! Joselyn is a delight in this gown.
Fantana
Fantana looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.
Kalybos
The glam boss obviously. He had to make this list while wearing this outfit.
Selly Galley
Selly has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, the hat, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.
Salma Mumin
Salma makes many fashion risks that pay off because of her amazing body. She looks beautiful in this loose ensemble.
Hajia 4Reall
We didn’t know green could look so good. Loved the green blazer and mini skirt.
Harold Amenyah
Red carpet look on point. Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle and we love this Harold's lifestyle.
Sika Osei
Sika's look is certainly fresh and inspiring. That combo is lovely.
Nan Gyasi Owusu
Birthday glam is on point. The Quiz Master looks classy in the suit.
