The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;

Piesie Esther, Cheddar and Anita Akuffo
Piesie Esther, Cheddar and Anita Akuffo

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Piesie Esther

We needed this birthday glam. The songstress is in a whole mode.

Piesie Esther Pulse Ghana

Beverly Afaglo

Beverly worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.

Beverly Afaglo Pulse Ghana

Camido

The 'Sugarcane' hitmaker is setting himself up to be one of the most fashionable Ghanaian celebrities.

Camido Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita reminded us again that she is really pretty in her birthday photoshoot.

Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Stacy Amoateng

Charming by all standards. Stacy did justice to this outfit.

Freedom Jacob Caesar Pulse Ghana

Freedom Jacob Caesar

It's how Cheddar showcased leather in fashion for us.

Freedom Jacob Caesar Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Real

Hajia 4Real looks oriental in this nude outfit.

Hajia 4Real Pulse Ghana

Sandra Ababio

We love Sandra's portrait photo. Makeup is flawless, hair is also laid to perfection.

Sandra Ababio Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

We are in love with Cookietee on vacation. A perfect inspiration for our next travel.

Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

