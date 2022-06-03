Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Piesie Esther
We needed this birthday glam. The songstress is in a whole mode.
Beverly Afaglo
Beverly worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.
Camido
The 'Sugarcane' hitmaker is setting himself up to be one of the most fashionable Ghanaian celebrities.
Anita Akuffo
Anita reminded us again that she is really pretty in her birthday photoshoot.
Stacy Amoateng
Charming by all standards. Stacy did justice to this outfit.
Freedom Jacob Caesar
It's how Cheddar showcased leather in fashion for us.
Hajia 4Real
Hajia 4Real looks oriental in this nude outfit.
Sandra Ababio
We love Sandra's portrait photo. Makeup is flawless, hair is also laid to perfection.
Cookietee
We are in love with Cookietee on vacation. A perfect inspiration for our next travel.
