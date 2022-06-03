The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Piesie Esther

We needed this birthday glam. The songstress is in a whole mode.

Beverly Afaglo

Beverly worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.

Camido

The 'Sugarcane' hitmaker is setting himself up to be one of the most fashionable Ghanaian celebrities.

Anita Akuffo

Anita reminded us again that she is really pretty in her birthday photoshoot.

Stacy Amoateng

Charming by all standards. Stacy did justice to this outfit.

Freedom Jacob Caesar

It's how Cheddar showcased leather in fashion for us.

Hajia 4Real

Hajia 4Real looks oriental in this nude outfit.

Sandra Ababio

We love Sandra's portrait photo. Makeup is flawless, hair is also laid to perfection.

Cookietee

We are in love with Cookietee on vacation. A perfect inspiration for our next travel.