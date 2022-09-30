The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Selly Galley

Selly Galley left us beguile with her birthday photos.

Serwaa Amihere

An African print slay done to perfection.

Camido

The 'Sugar Cane' hitmaker gave us a sparkling black outfit. The green hair got as staring.

Berla Mundi

Berla gave brides-to-be the perfect inspiration.

Calista Amoateng

Calista is Miss Teen Tourism 2022 and she is making it count. She looked like the queen she is on her birthday.

James Gardiner

Fine boy comes from Ghana.

Benedicta Gafah

This corporate look got us staring.

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia looks too good pink.

Sika Osei

It's how Sika is giving it hot while the rains are still down.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn is stunning in this blonde and nude look.