The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Who had the best pictures this week?

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Selly Galley

Selly Galley left us beguile with her birthday photos.

Selly Galley
Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

An African print slay done to perfection.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Camido

The 'Sugar Cane' hitmaker gave us a sparkling black outfit. The green hair got as staring.

Camido
Camido Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla gave brides-to-be the perfect inspiration.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Calista Amoateng

Calista is Miss Teen Tourism 2022 and she is making it count. She looked like the queen she is on her birthday.

Calista Amoateng
Calista Amoateng Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

Fine boy comes from Ghana.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

This corporate look got us staring.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia looks too good pink.

Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei

It's how Sika is giving it hot while the rains are still down.

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn is stunning in this blonde and nude look.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
