The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Jackie Appiah

Definitely no bad day for the 'Rich actress. We love to see.

Diana Hamilton

The gospel artist looks too modest in this fit.

Prince David Osei

We love this black tuxedo on the actor. Absolutely dapper.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Decent and classy is the definition of this photo.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh looks too beautiful in blue.

Obaapa Christy

Birthday glam is on point. Obaapa Christy looks chic and sassy.

Hajia 4Real

A queen and more. Hajia 4Real got this portrait on point.

Berla Mundi

There could not be a better way to style this African print outfit than how Berla slayed it.

Majid Michel

This photo definitely needed to make the list. Majid is rocking the 'gram.