The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Jackie Appiah

Definitely no bad day for the 'Rich actress. We love to see.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Diana Hamilton

The gospel artist looks too modest in this fit.

Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton Pulse Ghana

Prince David Osei

We love this black tuxedo on the actor. Absolutely dapper.

Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Decent and classy is the definition of this photo.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti
Oheneyere Gifty Anti Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh looks too beautiful in blue.

Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana

Obaapa Christy

Birthday glam is on point. Obaapa Christy looks chic and sassy.

Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Real

A queen and more. Hajia 4Real got this portrait on point.

Hajia 4Real
Hajia 4Real Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

There could not be a better way to style this African print outfit than how Berla slayed it.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Majid Michel

This photo definitely needed to make the list. Majid is rocking the 'gram.

Majid Michel
Majid Michel Pulse Ghana
