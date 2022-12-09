Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Recommended articles
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
Jackie Appiah
Definitely no bad day for the 'Rich actress. We love to see.
Diana Hamilton
The gospel artist looks too modest in this fit.
Prince David Osei
We love this black tuxedo on the actor. Absolutely dapper.
Oheneyere Gifty Anti
Decent and classy is the definition of this photo.
Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.
Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh looks too beautiful in blue.
Obaapa Christy
Birthday glam is on point. Obaapa Christy looks chic and sassy.
Hajia 4Real
A queen and more. Hajia 4Real got this portrait on point.
Berla Mundi
There could not be a better way to style this African print outfit than how Berla slayed it.
Majid Michel
This photo definitely needed to make the list. Majid is rocking the 'gram.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh