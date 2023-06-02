Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
These are some beautiful celebrity pictures of the week.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Anita Akuffo
Anita has all the inspiration we need for a birthday shoot in this gown.
Nana Ama McBrown
Green is reigning this season we love how Nana McBrown is rocking it on the 'gram.
Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata's colour blocking is everything fashion-forward.
Akuapem Poloo
A gown for a birthday is worth this list.
Berla Mundi
That kente fit and glow is all we need for the weekend.
Beverly Afaglo
This week is 'celebrity birthday week'. Because the glam is glamming. Beverly's look got at staring really hard.
Toosweet Annan
Fine Ghanaian man in white. Dapper by all standards.
Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta nailed this look with all the sass.
Samini
Samini's black fit is evident that black is a lifestyle.
