The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

These are some beautiful celebrity pictures of the week.

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Anita Akuffo

Anita has all the inspiration we need for a birthday shoot in this gown.

Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Green is reigning this season we love how Nana McBrown is rocking it on the 'gram.

Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata's colour blocking is everything fashion-forward.

Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana

Akuapem Poloo

A gown for a birthday is worth this list.

Akuapem Poloo Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

That kente fit and glow is all we need for the weekend.

Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Beverly Afaglo

This week is 'celebrity birthday week'. Because the glam is glamming. Beverly's look got at staring really hard.

Beverly Afaglo Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

Fine Ghanaian man in white. Dapper by all standards.

Toosweet Annan Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta nailed this look with all the sass.

Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Samini

Samini's black fit is evident that black is a lifestyle.

Samini Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
