Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
These are the celebrity pictures of the week.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
- Anita Akuffo
Anita looks especially elegant in an African print outfit.
- Cookietee
Every time Cookitee posts a picture, we are in awe of her beauty and she makes our list.
- Diana Hamilton
Diana is shinning in the shimmering outfit.
- Becca
Becca is date perfect in this yellow fit and we love it.
- Berla Mundi
Come through Berla in a red gown. Very chic.
- Harold Amenyah
We didn’t know pink could look so good. Loved the pink two pieces on Harold.
- Natalie Fort
This black gown is cute and gorgeous. Go Natalie!
- Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.
- Stonebwoy
Stonebwoylooks dapper and fashionable in this fit. His hairstyle is giving us.
- Roselyn Ngissah
Roselyn looked casual but cool in that hoodie.
