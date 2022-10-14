The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Anita Akuffo

Anita looks especially elegant in an African print outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Every time Cookitee posts a picture, we are in awe of her beauty and she makes our list.

Pulse Ghana

Diana Hamilton

Diana is shinning in the shimmering outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Becca

Becca is date perfect in this yellow fit and we love it.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Come through Berla in a red gown. Very chic.

Pulse Ghana

Harold Amenyah

We didn’t know pink could look so good. Loved the pink two pieces on Harold.

Pulse Ghana

Natalie Fort

This black gown is cute and gorgeous. Go Natalie!

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.

Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoylooks dapper and fashionable in this fit. His hairstyle is giving us.

Pulse Ghana

Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn looked casual but cool in that hoodie.