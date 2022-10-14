RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

These are the celebrity pictures of the week.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

  • Anita Akuffo

Anita looks especially elegant in an African print outfit.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
  • Cookietee

Every time Cookitee posts a picture, we are in awe of her beauty and she makes our list.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana
  • Diana Hamilton

Diana is shinning in the shimmering outfit.

Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton Pulse Ghana
  • Becca

Becca is date perfect in this yellow fit and we love it.

Becca
Becca Pulse Ghana
  • Berla Mundi

Come through Berla in a red gown. Very chic.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
  • Harold Amenyah

We didn’t know pink could look so good. Loved the pink two pieces on Harold.

Harold Amenyah
Harold Amenyah Pulse Ghana
  • Natalie Fort

This black gown is cute and gorgeous. Go Natalie!

Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
  • Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
  • Stonebwoy

Stonebwoylooks dapper and fashionable in this fit. His hairstyle is giving us.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana
  • Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn looked casual but cool in that hoodie.

Roselyn Ngissah
Roselyn Ngissah Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
