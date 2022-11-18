Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Which celebrity had some of the best pictures this week?
Recommended articles
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Jackie Appiah
Every time Jackie Appiah posts a picture, we are in awe of her beauty and she makes our list.
Martha Ankomah
Martha looks especially elegant in an African print outfit.
James Gardiner
James looks dapper and fashionable in this fit.
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa is an absolute stunner in red. It's hot and corporate.
Sista Afia
Sista Afia brought the heat in black and we love it.
Piesie Esther
It's how Piesie Esther does the modest fashion for us. She is screaming decency and we love it.
Harold Amenyah
We love Harold as a fashionista. He looks absolutely dapper in this two piece fit.
Emelia Brobbey
The Kumawood actress is slaying in pink like no other. We love what we see.
Emefa Adeti
Emefa looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh