The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Jackie Appiah

Every time Jackie Appiah posts a picture, we are in awe of her beauty and she makes our list.

Martha Ankomah

Martha looks especially elegant in an African print outfit.

James Gardiner

James looks dapper and fashionable in this fit.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is an absolute stunner in red. It's hot and corporate.

Sista Afia

Sista Afia brought the heat in black and we love it.

Piesie Esther

It's how Piesie Esther does the modest fashion for us. She is screaming decency and we love it.

Harold Amenyah

We love Harold as a fashionista. He looks absolutely dapper in this two piece fit.

Emelia Brobbey

The Kumawood actress is slaying in pink like no other. We love what we see.

Emefa Adeti

Emefa looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.