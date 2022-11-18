RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Which celebrity had some of the best pictures this week?

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Recommended articles

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Jackie Appiah

Every time Jackie Appiah posts a picture, we are in awe of her beauty and she makes our list.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Martha Ankomah

Martha looks especially elegant in an African print outfit.

Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

James looks dapper and fashionable in this fit.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is an absolute stunner in red. It's hot and corporate.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Sista Afia

Sista Afia brought the heat in black and we love it.

Sista Afia
Sista Afia Pulse Ghana

Piesie Esther

It's how Piesie Esther does the modest fashion for us. She is screaming decency and we love it.

Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther Pulse Ghana

Harold Amenyah

We love Harold as a fashionista. He looks absolutely dapper in this two piece fit.

Harold Amenyah
Harold Amenyah Pulse Ghana

Emelia Brobbey

The Kumawood actress is slaying in pink like no other. We love what we see.

Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Emefa looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah's recent photos on the 'gram are all hits, no misses

Emelia Brobbey

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Emelia Brobbey

The Genesis Collection

How Ghanaian designer created her fashion collection in 8 days

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week