Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week, another slay.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn makes black look like a lifestyle and we are stunned.
Anita Akuffo
This photo couldn't afford to miss this list.
Nana Aba Anamoah
We love Nana Aba's gown. Her hair is top notch too.
John Dumelo
The birthday boy is handsome in this fit.
Osei Kwame Despite
The Rich Ghanaian man trended on his birthday. His outfits too can't be put under the radar.
Serwaa Amihere
The CEO is delivering corporate inspiration back to back.
Lydia Forson
Natural Lydia Forson is giving us natural beauty.
Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta is slaying in this yellow fit and we are here for it.
Piesie Esther
The gospel artist has bridal inspiration for to-be brides with this outfit.
Sister Deborah
The African Mermaid is looking gorgeous in this African print outfit.
