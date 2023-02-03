ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week, another slay.

Best celebrity photos of the week
Best celebrity photos of the week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn makes black look like a lifestyle and we are stunned.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

This photo couldn't afford to miss this list.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

We love Nana Aba's gown. Her hair is top notch too.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo

The birthday boy is handsome in this fit.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

Osei Kwame Despite

The Rich Ghanaian man trended on his birthday. His outfits too can't be put under the radar.

Osei Kwame Despite
Osei Kwame Despite Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

The CEO is delivering corporate inspiration back to back.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Lydia Forson

Natural Lydia Forson is giving us natural beauty.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta is slaying in this yellow fit and we are here for it.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Piesie Esther

The gospel artist has bridal inspiration for to-be brides with this outfit.

Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther Pulse Ghana

Sister Deborah

The African Mermaid is looking gorgeous in this African print outfit.

Sister Deborah
Sister Deborah Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
