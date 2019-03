This bride abandoned the traditional attire for a glamorous gown in bright canary yellow with one of the longest trails ever seen.

The gown itself was sensational with a short ballon from calf downwards. The gown appeared to be shimmering from a ton of glittering jewels and rocks.

READ ALSO: Do you have your wedding checklist ready?

How many brides would go for this look on their wedding day?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: