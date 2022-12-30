Top 10 stylish male celebrities of 2022

However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have a high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.

The best-dressed male celebrities are those stylish gentlemen who constantly appear dapper and well-put-together as they strut down the red carpet prior to movie premieres, at awards shows, or in photo shoots on their social media accounts.

For inspiration on how to dress well in 2023, check out these style influencers:

Harold Amenyah

If you're glued to Harold's page, you will know that he is a classic gentleman and you see that in the way he dressed and put a unique spin to every fit.

Anytime he steps out, it is practically how he looks in every fit.

Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

Aside from being a fine actor, James Gardiner's style is refined; he takes classic pieces and makes them even more stylish.

Pulse Ghana

KOD

In Ghana, there's no way you can have a conversation about fashionable Ghanaian male celebrities without mentioning KOD. With everything he wears, KOD shows a strong sense of self-awareness. The attention to detail is superb. He's never caught unfresh; always in clean cuts and panelled outfits.

Pulse Ghana

Giovanni Giovanni Caleb

Pulse Ghana

Kidi

Kidi is becoming an urban model characterised by dark colours and casual fits. He is effortlessly cool in everything he puts on.

Pulse Ghana

Majid Michel

Majid Michel has successfully toed the line between actor and model since coming into the limelight. Everything looks good on the actor. From suits to traditional attires and casuals, Majid has definitely carved this niche for himself.

Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

Be inspired by his native attires to casual outfits. His model and actor style is one for the books.

Pulse Ghana

Kalybos

Kalybos is a stylish celebrity that knows the right outfit to wear to every event. His style is a mixture of contemporary and class.

Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

Always choosing African print outfits with impeccable matching accessories, Okyeame Kwame is one fashionista to follow.

Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

The superstar is one of the most stylish men to follow when it comes to being inspired by urban fashion.

Pulse Ghana