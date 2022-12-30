ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 stylish male celebrities of 2022

Berlinda Entsie

Looking for inspiration? Then, let these men inspire you.

2022 stylish male celebs
2022 stylish male celebs

When it comes to celebrity style, more attention is given the women. But we want to give a little shout-out to the famous men out there catching our eyes with their sartorial choices.

However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have a high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.

The best-dressed male celebrities are those stylish gentlemen who constantly appear dapper and well-put-together as they strut down the red carpet prior to movie premieres, at awards shows, or in photo shoots on their social media accounts.

For inspiration on how to dress well in 2023, check out these style influencers:

Harold Amenyah

If you're glued to Harold's page, you will know that he is a classic gentleman and you see that in the way he dressed and put a unique spin to every fit.

Anytime he steps out, it is practically how he looks in every fit.

James Gardiner

Aside from being a fine actor, James Gardiner's style is refined; he takes classic pieces and makes them even more stylish.

KOD

In Ghana, there's no way you can have a conversation about fashionable Ghanaian male celebrities without mentioning KOD. With everything he wears, KOD shows a strong sense of self-awareness. The attention to detail is superb. He's never caught unfresh; always in clean cuts and panelled outfits.

Giovanni Giovanni Caleb

Kidi

Kidi is becoming an urban model characterised by dark colours and casual fits. He is effortlessly cool in everything he puts on.

Majid Michel

Majid Michel has successfully toed the line between actor and model since coming into the limelight. Everything looks good on the actor. From suits to traditional attires and casuals, Majid has definitely carved this niche for himself.

Fiifi Coleman

Be inspired by his native attires to casual outfits. His model and actor style is one for the books.

Kalybos

Kalybos is a stylish celebrity that knows the right outfit to wear to every event. His style is a mixture of contemporary and class.

Okyeame Kwame

Always choosing African print outfits with impeccable matching accessories, Okyeame Kwame is one fashionista to follow.

Sarkodie

The superstar is one of the most stylish men to follow when it comes to being inspired by urban fashion.

