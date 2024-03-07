ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

As the weather gets warmer by the day, keeping your makeup from melting off your face becomes a battle of its own.

Keep your makeup on.Elizabeth Fernandez/Getty Images
Keep your makeup on.Elizabeth Fernandez/Getty Images

But, fear not! With the right tricks up your sleeve, you can look flawless even in the scorching heat. Here's how to keep your makeup game strong during this heatwave.

Recommended articles

Before you even think about foundation, make sure your face is as clean and oil-free as possible. A gentle cleanser followed by a light moisturizer will set the perfect canvas.

This step ensures your makeup has a fresh base to adhere to, reducing the chances of it sliding off as the day progresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

A good primer is your best friend in combating heat-induced makeup disasters. It's like a barrier between your skin and the makeup, helping to absorb excess oil and keeping your face looking matte and smooth.

Opt for a primer specifically designed for oily skin if you find yourself battling shine even on cooler days.

Thick, heavy foundations are a no-go in a heatwave. Instead, switch to lighter options like BB creams or tinted moisturizers. These provide coverage without the weight, allowing your skin to breathe and minimizing the risk of a makeup meltdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crucial step in your heat-proof makeup routine is setting your base with a good quality translucent powder. This helps to absorb any excess oil and keeps your makeup in place.

For added staying power, finish off with a setting spray that will lock everything in and add a refreshing mist to your routine.

When it comes to your eyes, waterproof is the way to go. Swap your regular mascara and eyeliner for waterproof versions to prevent smudging and running. These formulas are designed to withstand sweat, tears, and, yes, even heatwaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carry blotting papers to dab away any shine without smudging your makeup. If you need to touch up, use a powder-based product rather than layering more liquid or cream-based makeup, which can end up looking cakey.

Surviving a heatwave with your makeup intact might seem like a daunting task, but with these tips, you'll be able to face the heat head-on, looking as fabulous as ever.

Remember, the key is to prepare your skin properly, choose the right products, and apply them strategically. Stay cool and stay gorgeous!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Colourful moments

Some colourful pictures from Moses Bliss and Marie's traditional marriage

Keep your makeup on.Elizabeth Fernandez/Getty Images

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

Ghana month- Abrantie

Ghana month: Here are some traditional Ghanaian attires to rock

Rebecca Akuffo-Addo

First Ladies of Ghana who effortlessly rock the African print