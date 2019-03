A bespoke men’s apparel outlet has used white models instead of the conventional black men to advertise their clothing.

Dressed in different styles and Ankara patterned fabric, these men look very much the gentlemen that they are.

READ ALSO: 5 times Nana Akua Addo gave major celebs a run for their money

Models are used to give prospective buyers a fair idea of how they would look in the clothes. Do you think this is achieved here?