The event that took place on the weekend of August 29, 2020, saw many music industry people in attendance and saw Kuami Eugene crowned the Artiste of the Year.

Worlasi made an appearance on the night and in some style on the red carpet. He wore a clerical-inspired suit but decided to go very local for his pants. A cloth and nothing more for pants.

As simple as the look was, his calmness and aura oozed life into the fashion decision.

Why half local, half foreign? Why that cloth? Only Worlasi knows.

Here are photos of Worlasi’s VGMA look that has many questions unanswered.

Worlasi

Worlasi

He loved his look and took to his Twitter to share what a fine man he is.