Woman crush: Naa Ashorkor is serving the best chic look in this lovely African print style

The outfits enhance African beauty, especially in this age where we're promoting the 'wear Ghanaian'. It is without a doubt that Ankara has turned out to be the most loved fabric by every woman. Over the week, we spotted someone who rocks African print outfits like a pro.

Actress cum style influencer, Naa Ashorkor is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashorkor is one of the few celebrities that pay attention and has mastered the art of slaying in African print outfits. She did the same with this amazing look we spotted on our Instagram feed.

The style icon decided to stun us with a simple black ensemble with a touch of African print fabric. Her nude makeup did magic for the morning plus, her wrapped braids was just on point.

Naa's gown gives her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.