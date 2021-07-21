RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Woman crush: Naa Ashorkor is serving the best chic look in this lovely African print style

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

It’s modest fashion blended with the latest trends and we love how actress Naa Ashorkor does it to perfection.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor

African print styles have evolved over the years into several outfits that can be worn in any type of event.

Recommended articles

The outfits enhance African beauty, especially in this age where we're promoting the 'wear Ghanaian'. It is without a doubt that Ankara has turned out to be the most loved fabric by every woman. Over the week, we spotted someone who rocks African print outfits like a pro.

Actress cum style influencer, Naa Ashorkor is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashorkor is one of the few celebrities that pay attention and has mastered the art of slaying in African print outfits. She did the same with this amazing look we spotted on our Instagram feed.

The style icon decided to stun us with a simple black ensemble with a touch of African print fabric. Her nude makeup did magic for the morning plus, her wrapped braids was just on point.

Naa's gown gives her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Kalybos and Ahuofe cause stir on social media with 'wedding' photos

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Woman drinking water(medicalnewstoday)