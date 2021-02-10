Rocking different African prints outfit is getting more popular and we love how Ghanaian celebrities and style influencers are rocking it.

Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

One of the styles that fascinated us is pairing two-three different prints on a dress. Sometimes, the patterns look alive while some others are totally different.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

Nana Ama McBrown

We spotted the actress and style influencer on the ‘gram and we totally love her style.

Nana Ama has mastered the art of rocking an African print dress with different prints and patterns effortlessly.

The combination of the shirt and mini skirt and the long net skirt is a definition of style. We spotted the print details that was attached to the net skirt.

Nana Ama McBrown

This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly. She complemented the look with a ponytail 360 inches frontal that settles with the look.

Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed. She made us see African print outfits in a new light and we love that.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown