Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards


Pulse Fashion Worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards

Efya, Ameyaw Debrah, Tracy Sarkcess and many more made the list to our worst dressed celebrities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ameyaw Debrah play

Ameyaw Debrah

The 2018 Glitz Style Awards was held over the weekend, September 1st 2018, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

We can all attest to the fact that the Glitz Style Awards is the biggest red carpet event in the country, which happens every year, and Glitz Africa deserves applause for doing this for 4 years.

This year, fashion was really not as spectacular as previous years, but some managed to pull off the glam look, some, an ok pass and others just need to be carried off the red carpet.

Pulse.com.gh brings you Worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards. 

1. Ameyaw Debrah

Is that the bar man? No, its the waiter. Come on family, that is Ameyaw Debrah, the celebrity blogger.

play

 

2. Chris Kata

TV host Chris Kata looked ‘too busy’ with her look. Amazing color choice but the entire appearance had a lot going on and too funky for the red carpets of Glitz.

This look would be best for a movie premiere, a fashion show or a musical or movie festival.

Chris Kata play

Chris Kata

 

3. Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Sarfo needs some style minimalism class. She always turns out to look too bulky and a bit sturdy with her appearance anytime she tries to look ‘it all’.

The black illusion mesh color choice was totally a thumps down. It made her dress look very shoddy. What we can’t tell is whether she was paying tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with entire look.

Gloria Sarfo play

Gloria Sarfo

 

4. Lharley

Lharley play

Lharley

 

For the winner of the 2018 Rising Style Influencers Awards , Lharley Lhartey had to make a laudable fashion stamen to validate have validated her nomination.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. Lharley came in what seemed as a maternity dress with a bit elaborate designs in it. 

5. Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay play

Wendy Shay

 

For someone whose fashion sense has been labelled poor by Ghanaians, It would have only been a smart move if she redeemed herself with an amazing look.

Sadly, singer Wendy Shay intensified the talks about her ‘bad fashion sense’ with her entire look. From her hair and make up to the heels.

7. Tracy Sarkcess

Personally, I would advise Tracy to stay out of the lime light if she knows she can’t make a laudable fashion statement.

We were not too sure about her fabric. It looked more like a nightie.

Tracy Sarkcess play

Tracy Sarkcess

 

8. Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis.

Okyeame Kwame play

Okyeame Kwame

 

9. Efya

Efya’s look was a miss for me. She looked as though she was being pulled out of a gold plated tin. How is she even breathing?

Efya play

Efya

 

10. Nana Aba Anamoah

Honestly, Nana Aba Anamoah should have saved this look for her daily morning TV show, Ghana Today AND Not the Glitz Style Awards.

Nana Aba Anamoah play

Nana Aba Anamoah

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Slay Queens: Forget the masses, Efia Odo’s outlook was way cooler than Rosemond Brown's Slay Queens Forget the masses, Efia Odo’s outlook was way cooler than Rosemond Brown's
Glitz Style Awards: Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Glitz Style Awards Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis
Winners List: Zylofon signees, Juliet Ibrahim, Victoria Micheals & more win at Glitz Style Awards Winners List Zylofon signees, Juliet Ibrahim, Victoria Micheals & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Fashion: Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to the Glitz Style Awards? Pulse Fashion Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to the Glitz Style Awards?
Opinion: Was Lharley Lhartey’s Glitz award created for her to win from the start? Opinion Was Lharley Lhartey’s Glitz award created for her to win from the start?
Red Carpet Moments: Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018 Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018

Recommended Videos

Pulse Fashion: Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot
Celebrity Fashion: 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week Celebrity Fashion 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week
Pulse Fashion: 4 fashionable social media influencers we love Pulse Fashion 4 fashionable social media influencers we love



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to the...bullet
2 Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018bullet
3 Opinion Was Lharley Lhartey’s Glitz award created for her to win...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian plus size model gets featured in Vogue...bullet
5 Winners List Zylofon signees, Juliet Ibrahim, Victoria Micheals...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Here is the full list of nominees for Glitz...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 10 of the worst dresses we have seen on red...bullet
8 Aphia Sakyi Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to...bullet
10 Probable Winners Pulse Ghana's predictions for the...bullet

Related Articles

Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018
Aphia Sakyi Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot
Pulse Fashion Ghanaian plus size model gets featured in Vogue Magazine for his 2018 Chale Wote look
Pulse Foods 5 foods you could be used on the face for a beautiful skin
Probable Winners Pulse Ghana's predictions for the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Fashion 5 beautiful photos of Ibrah One's wife
Pulse Fashion 10 of the worst dresses we have seen on red carpets in Ghana
Pulse Fashion 5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his fashion sense
Pulse Fashion “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise
Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video...bullet
3 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print...bullet
4 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
6 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
7 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
8 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from...bullet

Fashion

Nikki Samonas
Exclusive Interview Nikki Samonas talks fashion with Pulse Ghana
Pulse Foods 5 foods you could be used on the face for a beautiful skin
Sneakers 9 photos that will inspire you to ditch your heels for stylish sneakers
Ibrah One's beautiful wife, Dija Labelle.
Pulse Fashion 5 beautiful photos of Ibrah One's wife