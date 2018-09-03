news

The 2018 Glitz Style Awards was held over the weekend, September 1st 2018, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

We can all attest to the fact that the Glitz Style Awards is the biggest red carpet event in the country, which happens every year, and Glitz Africa deserves applause for doing this for 4 years.

This year, fashion was really not as spectacular as previous years, but some managed to pull off the glam look, some, an ok pass and others just need to be carried off the red carpet.

Pulse.com.gh brings you Worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards.

1. Ameyaw Debrah

Is that the bar man? No, its the waiter. Come on family, that is Ameyaw Debrah, the celebrity blogger.

2. Chris Kata

TV host Chris Kata looked ‘too busy’ with her look. Amazing color choice but the entire appearance had a lot going on and too funky for the red carpets of Glitz.

This look would be best for a movie premiere, a fashion show or a musical or movie festival.

3. Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Sarfo needs some style minimalism class. She always turns out to look too bulky and a bit sturdy with her appearance anytime she tries to look ‘it all’.

The black illusion mesh color choice was totally a thumps down. It made her dress look very shoddy. What we can’t tell is whether she was paying tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with entire look.

4. Lharley

For the winner of the 2018 Rising Style Influencers Awards , Lharley Lhartey had to make a laudable fashion stamen to validate have validated her nomination.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. Lharley came in what seemed as a maternity dress with a bit elaborate designs in it.

5. Wendy Shay

For someone whose fashion sense has been labelled poor by Ghanaians, It would have only been a smart move if she redeemed herself with an amazing look.

Sadly, singer Wendy Shay intensified the talks about her ‘bad fashion sense’ with her entire look. From her hair and make up to the heels.

7. Tracy Sarkcess

Personally, I would advise Tracy to stay out of the lime light if she knows she can’t make a laudable fashion statement.

We were not too sure about her fabric. It looked more like a nightie.

8. Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis.

9. Efya

Efya’s look was a miss for me. She looked as though she was being pulled out of a gold plated tin. How is she even breathing?

10. Nana Aba Anamoah

Honestly, Nana Aba Anamoah should have saved this look for her daily morning TV show, Ghana Today AND Not the Glitz Style Awards.