Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene married blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah in a lovely event at Rehab Beach Club on June 11, 2019.

The star-studded event was attended by popular male and female celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Martha Ankamah, Salma Mumin, Kwaw Kese, A Plus, Moesha Boduong, Afia Schwarzenegger among others.

We always look up to celebrities for style inspiration whether we are attending, naming ceremony, red carpet events, casual dates or date night.

They are a trendsetter and we expect them to beat their own records when it comes to their fashion sense. Our best-dressed celebrities for the event were Moesha Boduong, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Martha Ankamah, Citizen Attoh and Nikki Samonas.

However, these celebrities failed to impress us with their looks.

1.Efia Odo

2.Gloria Sarfo

3.Wendy Shay

4.Gifty Osei