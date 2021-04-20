RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Xandy Kamel oozes elegance in beautiful birthday photos

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.

Xandy Kamel

Pulse Ghana

Just like most celebrities, a birthday photoshoot from the television princess was a non-negotiable part of the whole birthday celebration.

Recommended articles

Actress cum media personality, Xandy Kamel is serving us the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations and we totally loved it.

The Kumawood actress is stunning us with simple but gorgeous apparels on her big day.

She went for three different sets of shoots on this day and we love her simple but gorgeous outfits making her a real virtuous woman.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.

Xandy is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God. She captioned her posts, "Only God is worthy of all my praises and adoration. He gave me peace in times of troubles, soothed my pain, put a smile on my face during my sad days and also gave me sunshine when I needed it. Happy birthday to me!"

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from the actress for birthday inspiration. Pulse.com.gh wishes Xandy Kamel a happy and prosperous birthday.

Xandy Kamel
Xandy Kamel Pulse Ghana
Xandy Kamel
Xandy Kamel Pulse Ghana
Xandy Kamel
Xandy Kamel Pulse Ghana
Xandy Kamel
Xandy Kamel Pulse Ghana
Xandy Kamel
Xandy Kamel Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]