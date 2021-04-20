Xandy Kamel oozes elegance in beautiful birthday photos

Actress cum media personality, Xandy Kamel is serving us the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations and we totally loved it.

The Kumawood actress is stunning us with simple but gorgeous apparels on her big day.

She went for three different sets of shoots on this day and we love her simple but gorgeous outfits making her a real virtuous woman.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.

Xandy is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God. She captioned her posts, "Only God is worthy of all my praises and adoration. He gave me peace in times of troubles, soothed my pain, put a smile on my face during my sad days and also gave me sunshine when I needed it. Happy birthday to me!"

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from the actress for birthday inspiration. Pulse.com.gh wishes Xandy Kamel a happy and prosperous birthday.

