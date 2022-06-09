Zainab Bonkano: 5 times the wife of Kwadwo Safo Jnr stole spotlight on the 'gram

One thing is known since the two got married, it isn't so hard for Zainab to craft a dreamy style for herself on the gram. She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices.

She is the perfect style influencer for young ladies who want to step up their fashion game.

The famed CEO's wife is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

Always being the muse for popularly brands like Mzl4wson, Pistis Gh, Hair by Aninessa and Focusnblur, Zainab has been consistent with her decent fashion statements on the 'gram'.

She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. We applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

Oheneyere Akosua Safo knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

We spotted amazing designs on mother-of-three on the gram. She made fashion statements in these beautiful outfits.

Check below for inspiration:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana