Floradish Formula: An innovative solution for people living with iron deficiency

About Floradish Formula

Floradish Formula contains a combination of organic iron (III) polymaltose, vitamin C, vitamin B12, and other B-complexes in a base of fruit juices and yeast known to play important roles in overall health and well-being. It can be taken as a dietary supplement and easily absorbed by the body than other forms of iron.

Iron is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in the production of haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. Iron is also needed for the proper functioning of the immune system and for the production of collagen, which is important for the health of the skin, hair, and nails.

Floradish Formula is rich in a variety of active ingredients to ensure overall general health. These active ingredients include:

● Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is an important nutrient included in the Floradish Formula that is essential for the formation of red blood cells and plays a role in the metabolism of every cell in the body.

● Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, helps to protect the body against free radicals, and helps in the absorption of iron

● Vitamin B2

Floradish Formula contains Vitamin B2, which supports the body during the stress of daily living.

● Vitamin B1

This ingredient is essential for a healthy nervous system and supports energy metabolism in the body.

Benefits

Approved by the FDA, Floradish Formula reduces tiredness and fatigue; maintains vitality, energy, stamina, fitness, and general health; and ensures the proper function of the nervous system.

Unlike many iron supplements, Floradish Formula is a 100% organic product, meaning it has no lactose, colorants, alcohol, or sweeteners. This makes it highly suitable for vegetarians.

Direction for use:

Floradish Formula must be taken 30 minutes before meals with the below recommendations

1. Children 2-4 years must take 5ml of Floradish Formula once daily.

2. Children 4-12 years must take 10ml once daily

3. Adults and children over 12 years must take 10mls twice daily.

About Unicom Chemist

Unicom Chemist is dedicated to providing high-quality, effective dietary supplements to its customers, and Floradish is no exception. With its unique blend of natural ingredients, Floradish Formula is an excellent choice for anyone looking to eliminate tiredness and improve overall health.

For more information about Floradish Formula and other products offered by Unicom Chemist, visit www.unicomchemist.com. You can also connect with Unicom Chemist via their social media handles; Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.