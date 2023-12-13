DIY Recipes: 2 delicious coffee recipes to try

1. Dalgona/whipped coffee:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons instant coffee

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

Ice cubes

Milk (any type, such as dairy, almond, or oat)

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine instant coffee, sugar, and hot water.

2. Using a hand mixer or a whisk, whip the mixture until it becomes thick and creamy. This might take a few minutes.

3. Fill a glass with ice cubes and pour milk over the ice.

4. Spoon the whipped coffee mixture on top of the milk.

5 Gently stir the whipped coffee into the milk before drinking to combine the flavors.

Enjoy your homemade Dalgona Coffee!

Whipped coffee Pulse Ghana

2. Coffee banana smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 cup brewed coffee, cooled

1/2 cup milk (any type)

1 tablespoon honey or sweetener of choice (optional)

Ice cubes

Instructions:

1. Peel the banana and place it in a blender.

2. Add brewed and cooled coffee to the blender.

3. Pour in the milk and add honey or sweetener if desired.

4. Add ice cubes to the blender.

5. Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy.

6. Pour the smoothie into a glass.

7. Optionally, garnish with a sprinkle of coffee grounds or a banana slice.

Enjoy your refreshing Coffee Banana Smoothie

Coffee smoothie Pulse Ghana