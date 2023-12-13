ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: 2 delicious coffee recipes to try

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Coffee has a strong taste and not everyone is a big fan of it, but there are many delicious ways to incorporate coffee into your diet.

Delicious coffee recipes
If you are looking for exciting ways to enjoy your coffee here are two enjoyable coffee recipes: Dalgona or whipped coffee and a coffee banana smoothie.

1. Dalgona/whipped coffee:

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons instant coffee
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • Ice cubes
  • Milk (any type, such as dairy, almond, or oat)
Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine instant coffee, sugar, and hot water.

2. Using a hand mixer or a whisk, whip the mixture until it becomes thick and creamy. This might take a few minutes.

3. Fill a glass with ice cubes and pour milk over the ice.

4. Spoon the whipped coffee mixture on top of the milk.

5 Gently stir the whipped coffee into the milk before drinking to combine the flavors.

Enjoy your homemade Dalgona Coffee!

Whipped-coffee
2. Coffee banana smoothie:

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe banana
  • 1 cup brewed coffee, cooled
  • 1/2 cup milk (any type)
  • 1 tablespoon honey or sweetener of choice (optional)
  • Ice cubes

Instructions:

1. Peel the banana and place it in a blender.

2. Add brewed and cooled coffee to the blender.

3. Pour in the milk and add honey or sweetener if desired.

4. Add ice cubes to the blender.

5. Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy.

6. Pour the smoothie into a glass.

7. Optionally, garnish with a sprinkle of coffee grounds or a banana slice.

Enjoy your refreshing Coffee Banana Smoothie

Coffee smoothie
These recipes offer different ways to enjoy coffee, whether you prefer a creamy and whipped texture with Dalgona coffee or a refreshing and fruity combination with the Coffee banana smoothie.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

