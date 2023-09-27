ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: 2 ways to roast plantain at home

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Roasting ripe plantains is a delicious way to enjoy this sweet and savory treat.

Roasted plantain
Roasted plantain

Here are two methods you can use: Oven, and stovetop.

Recommended articles

1. Oven method (Baked plantains):

  • Ingredients:
  • Ripe plantains
  • Cooking oil (optional)
  • Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Peel the ripe plantains and cut them into diagonal slices or chunks.

3. If desired, lightly brush the plantain slices with a small amount of cooking oil to help them brown in the oven.

4. Place the plantain slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat, ensuring they are in a single layer.

5. Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes, flipping the slices halfway through, until they are tender and have a golden brown color.

6. Remove the baked plantains from the oven and let them cool slightly before serving.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Stove method (Stove roasting):

  • Ingredients:
  • Ripe plantains
  • Instructions:

1. Leave the plantains unpeeled and make a shallow slit lengthwise on each one.

2. Place the unpeeled plantains directly on the stovetop burner grates over medium-low heat.

3. Roast the plantains, turning them occasionally with tongs, until the skins are completely blackened and the flesh inside is soft and caramelized.

ADVERTISEMENT

This usually takes about 15-20 minutes.

4. Remove the roasted plantains from the heat and let them cool for a few minutes.

5. Peel off the blackened skins and serve the sweet, roasted plantain flesh.

Each of these methods offers a unique texture and flavor for roasted ripe plantains, so you can choose the one that best suits your preferences and kitchen setup.

Enjoy with some groundnuts on the side.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sometimes, people use Google for the strangest and most inappropriate queries [Freepik]

'How to summon a demon' and 9 other strange questions people ask Google

Roasted plantain

DIY Recipes: 2 ways to roast plantain at home