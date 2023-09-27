DIY Recipes: 2 ways to roast plantain at home

1. Oven method (Baked plantains):

Ingredients:

Ripe plantains

Cooking oil (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven.

2. Peel the ripe plantains and cut them into diagonal slices or chunks.

3. If desired, lightly brush the plantain slices with a small amount of cooking oil to help them brown in the oven.

4. Place the plantain slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat, ensuring they are in a single layer.

5. Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes, flipping the slices halfway through, until they are tender and have a golden brown color.

6. Remove the baked plantains from the oven and let them cool slightly before serving.

2. Stove method (Stove roasting):

Ingredients:

Ripe plantains

Instructions:

1. Leave the plantains unpeeled and make a shallow slit lengthwise on each one.

2. Place the unpeeled plantains directly on the stovetop burner grates over medium-low heat.

3. Roast the plantains, turning them occasionally with tongs, until the skins are completely blackened and the flesh inside is soft and caramelized.

This usually takes about 15-20 minutes.

4. Remove the roasted plantains from the heat and let them cool for a few minutes.

5. Peel off the blackened skins and serve the sweet, roasted plantain flesh.

Each of these methods offers a unique texture and flavor for roasted ripe plantains, so you can choose the one that best suits your preferences and kitchen setup.