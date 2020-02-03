Valentine’s day is fast approaching and lovers are making plans on how to make the day memorable.

Luckily, it falls on Friday and most people will hang out after work or pack for a weekend getaway. Regardless, trying new recipes with lovers and family will surely be included in the celebration.

If you want to make a good impression, take a little extra time planning a romance-friendly menu. Don’t let eating the wrong grub get you trapped in a fog of your own gas-tly mistakes.

Garlic bread

Some of the compounds found in (sulphuric) foods like garlic can cause bad breath and body odour. Some people can even sweat-smell it so it is not advisable to eat any food containing garlic when you step out.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate, especially dark chocolates, have many health benefits. Generally, chocolate isn’t so bad in small quantities, and may even have some health benefits. But eating chocolate on a full stomach, after an alcohol-infused meal, can contribute to the symptoms of acid reflux.

Lasagna

Thinking about gorging on a big plate of pasta? A large helping of carbs can bring on fatigue, spiking you up and then rapidly pulling you back down. “We need carbs, but a lot of highly processed carbs can make you feel sluggish,” White says.

Chilli

A hearty bowl of chilli contains both acidic and spicy ingredients, like tomatoes and hot peppers. A large helping of these foods can severely disrupt your digestive chemistry, stirring up heartburn. Avoid chest pain and burning by choosing milder foods. Or if it’s too late, use this fast remedy for heartburn.