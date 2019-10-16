Pumpkin seeds are a little powerhouse of nutrients and health benefits. They are a great source of protein and unsaturated fats, including omega-3. When removed from the flesh of a pumpkin, they can be rinsed and roasted, either plain or with other flavours such as oils and spices, to create a delicious, crunchy snack. The healthy snack is an excellent source of zinc and magnesium.

Discover more about the health benefits of pumpkin seeds below:

Improve the immune system

In addition to the zinc and iron in pumpkin seeds, which are both vital for immune function, pumpkin seeds possess anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. Pumpkin seeds are also not a common trigger of allergies and intolerances.

May improve sperm quality

Research shows that both pumpkin seeds and pumpkin seed oil help to protect prostate health. The seeds’ zinc content may also support male fertility, as low zinc levels have been tied to reduced sperm quality.

High in antioxidants

In addition to minerals, these mighty seeds are also packed with cell-protective antioxidants, including carotenoids and vitamin E. In addition to reducing inflammation, antioxidants help fend off premature ageing and chronic diseases.

Induce sleep

Magnesium is needed for normal sleep regulation and so consuming pumpkin seeds, which are a good source of magnesium, may help improve sleep.