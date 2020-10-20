In Ghana, you get beautiful hinterland, sunny beaches, rich culture, lively cities, welcoming locals and tons of wildlife where you can enjoy to release you from all the stress.

Visiting these places refreshes you and calms your nerves especially with the whole outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19. Honestly, the whole thought of the disease is stressful.

For a never forgetful experience, here are some fascinating sites in Ghana you should visit.

Cape Three Point

Cape Three Points is a small peninsula in the Western Region of Ghana on the Atlantic Ocean. It marks the western end of the Gulf of Guinea.

If you like, you can take a canoe ride to Cape Three Points, the southernmost tip of Ghana.

There’s a great bar scene, good food, and plenty of local attractions to provide a good combination of lazing about and seeing new things.

Nzulezu stilt village

The Nzulezu stilt village is located near the village of Beyin in the Western region. ‘Nzulezu’ in the Nzema language means "water surface", as the whole village sits atop the Lake Tadane.

In 2000, the Nzulezu stilt village was added in the cultural category of the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List due to its importance in anthropology.

Wli Waterfalls and Mount Afadjato

Located in the Hohoe District, access Wli Waterfalls through a tropical forest for the lower falls and hike up the mountain for access the upper ones.

The area’s landscape is stunning and serene.

Aburi Botanical Garden

The Aburi Botanical Garden is about an hour's drive from Accra and is located on the Akwapim-Togo Range of Ghana.

The Garden covers about 160 acres of land area, while its mountains are destinations for persons looking for cool and quiet getaways.

Lou Moon Lodge

The lodge is an exceptionally beautiful and unique boutique beach resort which is about some 2.5 hour journey from the country's capital, Accra.

Offering a safe private swimming beach and a restaurant with some French-inspired cuisine, the lodge gives you an ultimate getaway for tranquillity, natural beauty and exclusive boutique comfort.

Larabanga Mosque

The architectural model of the Larabanga mosque is a tourist site in Ghana to behold.

Larabanga is a small town located in the Northern part of Ghana. Larabanga is about 13m west of Damongo.

It is predominantly a Muslim community engaged in farming. The Larabanga Mosque as the name suggests is found in Larabanga.

It is touted as one of the oldest mosques in West Africa and in Ghana the oldest mosque. As small as it may look, the mosque is able to accommodate thousands of visitors.