Nuts

The likes of peanuts, cashews and almonds should be your new favourite snacks. They’re rich in fats but low in carbs. Among its many health benefits includes the ability to minimise your risk of developing cancer of heart disease, and they also prevent you from snacking on junk.

Fish

Fish is awesome for a keto diet because it’s low in carbs but rich in quality nutrients, including B vitamins, potassium and selenium.

Sardines and mackerel are good choices due to their high omega-3 content. This fatty acid aids insulin sensitivity while reducing the presence of glucose in your blood.

If you have diabetes, adding fish to your diet is a great idea.

Leafy Green Vegetables

Leafy green vegetables – such as spinach and kale – make for an excellent addition to the keto diet. They contain few carbs but plenty of minerals and vitamins.

Spinach and kale have been proven to reduce the amount of free radicals that are in your system, and they can also help to minimise your risk of cancer, they are one of the great keto foods.

Adding lefty green vegetables to the side of meat dishes works well, while you can also include them in soups, broths and salads. They also make for a great and simple addition to sandwiches.

Cheese

Did you know that cheese is so versatile and so key to the keto diet? It’s low in carbs but rich in fat – which is exactly what you want.

For example, just 28g of cheddar cheese contains 1g of carbs. That’s perfect.

Cheese works well in salads and on sandwiches and toasties.

Meat

White and red meat is a key part of the keto diet because these keto foods are rich in protein, as well as key vitamins and minerals, such as B vitamins and zinc. For best results, it’s a good idea to pay a little bit extra for meat that comes from grass-fed animals. This is the meat of the highest quality that contains linoleic acid and antioxidants. This is exactly what your body needs.