Ghana is a one-stop destination for business people and tourists. The country offers visitors a lifetime experience through its rich history, landmarks and beaches with captivating views.

The capital of Ghana has a host of themed venues when it comes to building a healthy relationship with people.

Since Covid-19 took over the world, restrictions have been placed on activities including going to night clubs, beaches, cinemas amongst others. Fortunately for Ghanaians and people living in Ghana, there is the chance to go and have some fun at the eateries and bars while observing the various safety protocols.

Ghana is known for its rich food culture. Aside from the usual battle over Jollof rice with Nigerians, Accra is one of the places that offer a variety of local and continental dishes. Eateries and bars have various menus which makes them the best places for creating food memories and sharing a lifestyle.

While on a date, these places give you great experiences that will keep bonds tighter and hearts warmer.

Here are some eateries and bars in Accra best suitable for your date.

Buka, Osu

Buka is an evocative description of the excitement and lifestyle of the African landscape. It caters especially for the middle-income business community and the discerning international traveller. It is located in Osu, Accra.

Buka

Skybar, Airport

Skybar is Accra's premier rooftop venue offering breathtaking views of the city from one of the tallest buildings in West Africa. It is located on the Alto Tower, Villaggio Vista, North Airport Road.

Skybar

Accra Mall food court, Shiashie

Accra Mall has numerous restaurants and bars where you can have your date. Located on the Spintex road adjacent to the Tema Motorway, the food court has various local and continental foods to enjoy.

Accra Mall

Jazz Bar, North Ridge

The Jazz Bar is an intelligently designed club that offers live bands six days a week. It is located at North Ridge, Accra.

Jazz Bar

Coco Lounge, Icon House - Airport City

This place is one of Accra’s most glamorous fine-dining experience, where African flavours unite within an uber-glamorous environment. Whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, afternoon tea, or just drinks and lite-bites, Coco Lounge’s high-ceilinged, open and light design lends itself to a range of occasions.