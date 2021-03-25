6 amazing dishes you can make with yam

Yamarita is simply egg coated yam.

This meal which is easy to prepare combines the taste of fried yam and eggs, all in one bite.

Yamrita is made by dipping the sliced yams in seasoned whisked eggs before frying them. Very simple and delicious.

2. Yam balls

This super sweet delicacy, yam balls, take the form of scotch eggs, but in this case, it's got the fillings of meat pie, spring rolls, samosa, shawarma and similar snacks.