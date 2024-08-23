African countries that have passed anti-gay law

1. Uganda

Anti-Homosexuality Act: Uganda passed its Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2014, which initially included a death penalty provision for "aggravated homosexuality" (though this was later replaced with life imprisonment).

The bill sparked international outrage and was eventually annulled by the Constitutional Court due to a technicality. However, in 2023, Uganda's parliament passed another anti-gay bill, introducing harsh penalties, including life imprisonment and significant fines for those engaging in same-sex relationships or advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

2. Nigeria

Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act: Enacted in 2014, this law criminalizes same-sex relationships and makes it illegal to form or join LGBTQ+ organizations.

It prescribes up to 14 years in prison for individuals who enter into same-sex marriages or civil unions and up to 10 years for anyone who supports or advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

7. Tanzania

Anti-Gay Crackdown: While Tanzania does not have a specific law titled an "anti-gay bill," it enforces laws that criminalise same-sex sexual activity. In recent years, the government has increased crackdowns on LGBTQ+ individuals, including raids and arrests.

10. Egypt

Moral Laws: Although Egypt does not have a specific law criminalising homosexuality, LGBTQ+ individuals are frequently prosecuted under laws against "debauchery" and "public morality."

The government conducts raids and arrests to target LGBTQ+ people, leading to widespread persecution.

These laws have faced significant criticism from human rights organisations and the international community for violating basic human rights and perpetuating discrimination and violence against LGBTQ+ individuals.