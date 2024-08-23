ADVERTISEMENT
African countries that have passed anti-gay law

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Several countries have implemented or proposed anti-gay legislation, which criminalises or severely restricts the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

African countries that have passed anti-gay law

These laws vary in severity, ranging from restrictions on LGBTQ+ expression to criminal penalties, including imprisonment or even the death penalty. Here are some examples:

  • Anti-Homosexuality Act: Uganda passed its Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2014, which initially included a death penalty provision for "aggravated homosexuality" (though this was later replaced with life imprisonment).

The bill sparked international outrage and was eventually annulled by the Constitutional Court due to a technicality. However, in 2023, Uganda's parliament passed another anti-gay bill, introducing harsh penalties, including life imprisonment and significant fines for those engaging in same-sex relationships or advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Uganda
Uganda
  • Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act: Enacted in 2014, this law criminalizes same-sex relationships and makes it illegal to form or join LGBTQ+ organizations.

It prescribes up to 14 years in prison for individuals who enter into same-sex marriages or civil unions and up to 10 years for anyone who supports or advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

  • Anti-Gay Crackdown: While Tanzania does not have a specific law titled an "anti-gay bill," it enforces laws that criminalise same-sex sexual activity. In recent years, the government has increased crackdowns on LGBTQ+ individuals, including raids and arrests.
  • Moral Laws: Although Egypt does not have a specific law criminalising homosexuality, LGBTQ+ individuals are frequently prosecuted under laws against "debauchery" and "public morality."

The government conducts raids and arrests to target LGBTQ+ people, leading to widespread persecution.

Cairo, Egypt [TouristEgypt]
Cairo, Egypt
These laws have faced significant criticism from human rights organisations and the international community for violating basic human rights and perpetuating discrimination and violence against LGBTQ+ individuals.

Despite global advocacy efforts, many countries continue to enforce or propose such legislation, reflecting deep-seated cultural, religious, and political attitudes.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

