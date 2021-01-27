After laying in state the Ex-President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, the final funeral rites is currently ongoing at the Black Star Square in Accra today, January 27, 2021.

As is the custom of funerals in Ghana and many parts of Africa, there has been a rich display of Ghanaian culture at the funeral of the ex-president.

Every aspect of the funeral has cultural significance. From the drumming and dancing to the rituals, clothing of mourners to the presentation of tributes, the funeral revealed the incredible cultural identity of the Ghanaian society.

Pulse.com.gh brings in light some photos of Ghana's rich culture that was displayed at the state funeral of late former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

Rich cultural display at Ex-President JJ Rawlings' funeral

