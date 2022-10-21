Beans are a little frustrating when cooking as it may take a longer time to cook. Try these simple steps.
DIY Recipes: How to cook Beans
Beans are Ghanaians' all-time favourite.
Ingredients
2 cups dried beans
Water
Sea salt
Method
Place the beans in a large bowl. Discard any stones or debris. Cover with 2 to 3 inches of water and discard any beans that float. Soak at room temperature for 8 hours or overnight. Drain and rinse well.
Place the beans in a large pot and cover them with 2 inches of water. Bring to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Skim any foam off the top, then add 2 teaspoon salt and desired aromatics. Continue simmering until tender but not mushy, up to 2 more hours, stirring occasionally. The timing will depend on the type and freshness of your beans. I typically check them every 30 minutes. If they start to look dry, add a bit more water to the pot.
When the beans are tender. Season to taste with more salt and pepper.
Serve with palm oil, gari and fried beans.
