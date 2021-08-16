DIY Recipes: How to make Adaakowa

Ingredients

½ Cup Roasted Peanuts

½ Cup Roasted Corn Flour (pure tom brown)

3 Tbsp Sugar

3 Tbsp Ginger Powder

1 – 2 Tbsp Cayenne Pepper (to taste, reduce the quantity if required)

5 Cloves

1 Tsp Black Pepper

Pinch of salt

4 Tbsp tap water or just enough to mix into a mould

Olive Oil to rub palms when moulding

Method

Place the peanuts, roasted corn flour, sugar, ginger powder, cayenne pepper, cloves, black pepper and salt into a food processor or blender. The cayenne pepper is fiery hot so if you don’t want a fiery hot Adaakowa, start with ½ tsp cayenne pepper.

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth and well mixed. Taste the mixture to see if you have enough heat from the cayenne pepper.

Place the powdered mixture in a bowl and add 4 tbsp of water to start with. Using your fingers, bring the powdered mixture into a mould.

Add a bit of water if required, using a teaspoon of water at a time. Use enough water just to make a mould.

Now take a portion of the Adaakowa and using your palms roll it into a ball. To make rolling easier, just lightly rub a bit of olive oil in your palms before rolling. Roll all the mixture into balls.