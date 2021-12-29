RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Banana Puff Puff

Berlinda Entsie

Soft and chewy banana puff puff and very tasty too.

Banana Puff Puff
Banana Puff Puff

This recipe can be served as one of the best breakfasts.

Ingredients

1 cup (240ml) warm water

2 ¼ teaspoon(7grams) active dry yeast 1 packet

¼ - ½ cup(50- 100grams) sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 large bananas mashed about 1-1/4 cup

3 cups (360grams) flour

1 teaspoon Nutmeg

Oil for deep-frying

Method

In a large bowl add the warm water, salt, sugar, and yeast. Set aside for 5 minutes

Then add mashed bananas and mix with a wooden spoon or hands preferably, followed by flour, and nutmeg. Mix well until flour and bananas have been fully incorporated.

Set the mixture in a warm area and let it rise and double in size -approximately 1- 2 hours

In a large saucepan, pour vegetable oil, until it is at least 3 inches (or about 5 centimetres) high (too little will result in flatter balls), and place on medium heat until oil is 375 degrees.

The dough is going to be sticky so use your hands to grab a little bit of mixture at a time and drop in the oil or use a spoon to spoon up the batter, and another spoon or spatula to drop it in the oil, sort of in the shape of a ball. Do not overcrowd the pan. Do so in batch

Fry for a few minutes until the bottom side is golden brown.

Turn the ball over and fry for a few more minutes until the other side is golden brown.

Use a large spoon or something like that to take it out of the oil.

Serve.

