DIY Recipes: How to make Boiled peanuts

Boiled peanuts are popular street food in Ghana.

This recipe is wonderfully savoury, salty and satisfies your tastebuds.

Ingredients

1 pound of fresh or dried raw peanuts in the shell

Salt to taste

Water

Method

Wash Peanuts until water runs clear. Then place peanuts in a crock pot.

Add the water and salt to taste and stir.

Cover the food and cook on high for 5 to 7 hours.

When cooked, removed the peanuts from the hot water and allow it to cool for some time and serve.

