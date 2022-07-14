This recipe is wonderfully savoury, salty and satisfies your tastebuds.
DIY Recipes: How to make Boiled peanuts
Boiled peanuts are popular street food in Ghana.
Ingredients
1 pound of fresh or dried raw peanuts in the shell
Salt to taste
Water
Method
Wash Peanuts until water runs clear. Then place peanuts in a crock pot.
Add the water and salt to taste and stir.
Cover the food and cook on high for 5 to 7 hours.
When cooked, removed the peanuts from the hot water and allow it to cool for some time and serve.
