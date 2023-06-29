DIY Recipes: How to make buttermilk biscuits

Ingredients for buttermilk biscuits

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

ADVERTISEMENT

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled in a freezer and cut into thin slices

¾ cup cold buttermilk

2 tablespoons buttermilk for brushing

ADVERTISEMENT

Method for making buttermilk biscuits

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Add cold butter slices and cut into the flour with a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Make a well in the centre of the mixture. Pour cold buttermilk into the well and stir gently until just combined.

Turn dough onto a floured work surface and pat it together into a rectangle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fold the rectangle in thirds. Turn the dough a half turn, gather any crumbs, and flatten it back into a rectangle. Repeat twice more, folding and pressing the dough a total of three times.

Roll dough on a floured surface to about 1/2 inch thick. Use a 2 1/2-inch round biscuit cutter to cut biscuits. Reroll any scraps to cut more biscuits; you should get 12 total.

Transfer the biscuits to the prepared baking sheet. Press an indent into the top of each biscuit with your thumb. Brush buttermilk over the tops.

Bake in the preheated oven until the biscuits are flaky and golden brown, about 15 minutes.